MSPs to debate changes to Referendums Bill

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The legislation was put forward to pave the way for a new independence referendum

MSPs are to debate changes to the legislation which would set the rules for a future independence referendum.

Holyrood's constitution committee is to examine and vote on amendments to the Referendums (Scotland) Bill.

The legislation sets out a framework for any referendums to be held in Scotland, and could pave the way for a new ballot on independence.

However, ministers have accepted that further legislation would need to be passed before a vote could be held.

The legislation looks set to pass with the backing of the SNP and Greens, but the three unionist parties have all said they will oppose it.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a new referendum on independence in 2020, and her government has put forward the Referendums Bill as the first step towards making this happen.

Ms Sturgeon wants to have the legislation in law "by the new year" and has pledged to formally request a transfer of power from Westminster before Christmas - a move she said would help put the legality of a referendum "beyond any doubt".

The bill passed its first vote at Holyrood by 65 to 55 earlier in November, but Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell accepted that some changes would be made at later stages.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Holyrood's three pro-UK parties oppose the bill, but are outnumbered by the pro-independence SNP and Greens

The legislation as it stands would establish a framework for any referendum to be held in Scotland, and give ministers the power to set the date and question of a poll.

However, after hearing concerns that this would give ministers too much power, Mr Russell has put forward amendments which would mean any constitutional referendum would only be possible if a further piece of primary legislation was passed first.

Mr Russell has also tabled proposals aimed at resolving a row over whether the Electoral Commission would be allowed to test the question for a further independence referendum.

The commission has "strongly" recommended it is allowed to scrutinise any referendum question, but the government has insisted that the question used in 2014 is still in "current use" and does not need to be looked at again.

Question testing

Mr Russell has put forward a proposal which would set a "validity period" for a previously-tested question, which would effectively mean ministers would not need to submit a question for testing if it had been used during the last two Holyrood terms.

The Electoral Commission would be consulted as part of this process, and MSPs would be given a vote on whether to apply this "validity period" to any given referendum.

Amendments have also been proposed to:

have all referendums held on Saturdays

introduce a 50% turnout threshold on any referendum

require councils to encourage people to vote and "promote public awareness" about voting

introduce rules making it an offence to make false claims during a referendum campaign

require second, confirmatory referendums on any decisions on constitutional issues

make it a duty for ministers to follow Electoral Commission advice

The SNP and Greens have a majority on the committee, so will be able to reject many of the proposals put forward by the Labour, Conservative and Lib Dem members.

After changes to the bill have been considered by the group, it will go back to a full vote of all MSPs in the Holyrood chamber before becoming law.