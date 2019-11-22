Nicola Sturgeon crowned 'Politician of the Year'

Image copyright PA Media

Nicola Sturgeon has been named The Herald Scottish Politician of the Year for a record fifth time.

The SNP leader was awarded the prize as she celebrated her fifth anniversary of becoming first minister.

Ms Sturgeon beat off competition from Green MSP John Finnie and interim Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw.

Elsewhere, Sir Paul Grice, the former chief executive of the Scottish Parliament, received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Speaking at the ceremony in Edinburgh on Thursday evening, Ms Sturgeon said: "I'm delighted to receive this award.

"This is a recognition of the strong stance the Scottish government and the SNP have taken in protecting Scotland's interests over the past year."

The Public Campaign of the Year was won by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland for its "Nation of Lifesavers" campaign to ensure Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is taught in all secondary schools.

David McColgan, head of BHF Scotland, said: "We'd like to extend a special thank you to Scotland's local authorities who worked with us to make it a reality for all school pupils to be trained in CPR before they leave school."