Image caption Mr Corbyn will visit key Scottish seats on his two-day tour

Jeremy Corbyn will visit Scotland on Wednesday with a pledge to deliver "massive investment" if he becomes prime minister.

The Labour leader said the general election on 12 December would be "a once-in-generation chance to transform Scotland and the whole UK".

Mr Corbyn will set out his plans during a two-day visit to key Scottish seats.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a Labour-SNP coalition would "ruin 2020" with two referendums.

Meanwhile, the SNP insisted it was the only party that could beat the Tories and "lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street".

The Scottish Liberal Democrats will focus their day's campaigning on a pledge to invest in nurseries and provide free childcare for children from nine months old.

Ahead of his visit, Mr Corbyn said: "A UK Labour government will provide the massive investment Scotland deserves.

"We will build the homes people need and end homelessness, tackle the climate emergency, provide a social care system that gives dignity to our older people and the carers who look after them, end child poverty and end fuel poverty.

"The SNP and the Tories have neither the ideas or the will to transform Scotland for the better, so are hiding from their records in government.

"This is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform Scotland and the whole UK. When Labour wins, Scotland wins."

Image caption Mr Johnson will say he wants to avoid "more political self-obsession"

Speaking at an electric vehicle manufacturer in the West Midlands later, Boris Johnson will say everyone in the UK faces "a historic choice" on 12 December.

The PM will say: "At this election, the country can either move forwards with policies that will deliver years of growth and prosperity, or it can disappear into an intellectual cul-de-sac of far-left Corbynism.

"We can honour the wishes of the people, or else we can waste more time, at the cost of a billion pounds per month, and have two more referendums, one on Scotland and one on the EU - an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession and onanism."

'Nothing positive'

He will add: "This is why I urge everybody undecided how to vote - imagine waking up on Friday 13th December after the election to find the Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition in Downing Street."

The SNP's Glasgow East candidate David Linden said Labour "have nothing positive to offer Scotland" and that a vote for them in some seats "would only help the Tories".

He added: "Jeremy Corbyn's failure to properly oppose Brexit is set to hit them hard in Scotland, where the remain vote has only strengthened since 2016. And nothing he says or does on his visit to Scotland can mask that failure.

"Only a vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit and to put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands - not Boris Johnson's - by giving the country the choice of a better future with independence."

Scottish Lib-Dem leader Willie Rennie will visit a nursery in Dunfermline to promote his party's new childcare policy.

Mr Rennie will announce plans to provide money for free childcare for children from nine months old and invest in Scottish schools and nurseries.