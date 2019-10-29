Davidson backs down on plan to take lobbying job
- 29 October 2019
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said she will now not be taking up a "contentious" job with a lobbying firm.
The MSP accepted a role with Tulchan Communications which would have paid £50,000 for 25 days' work a year.
But other politicians said this would be a conflict of interest and called for Ms Davidson to quit as an MSP.
She insisted the role would have fitted with Holyrood's rules, but said she had now agreed to "step back" from the job.