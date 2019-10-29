SNP MP plays down Tory election majority chances

Image copyright PA Media

A senior SNP MP has insisted that a December general election will not necessarily result in the Conservatives winning a majority of the seats.

Ian Blackford, the party's Westminster leader, said the SNP would beat the Tories in Scotland.

And he said it was up to Labour and the other UK parties to do the same in England and Wales.

Mr Blackford was speaking ahead of the prime minister asking MPs to approve a 12 December election.

The one-page bill will need the support of only a simple majority of MPs in the House of Commons, rather than the two thirds majority required under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act

Downing Street sources said they would accept an election on 11 December if it was needed to win the support of opposition parties.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already confirmed his party will back a December election despite several opinion polls suggesting his party currently trails the Conservatives.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats have also been calling for a pre-Christmas election - although they both want to hold it on 9 December.

They say that date would prevent the prime minister from pushing his Brexit plan through Parliament ahead of an election.

There is some unease in both parties over holding an election in December, with SNP MP Angus MacNeil, warning on Monday that it could hand Boris Johnson a majority and give him the power to block any request to hold a second Scottish independence referendum.

This would be like handing Mr Johnson his birthday and Christmas present at the same time, Mr MacNeil claimed.

But speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme on Tuesday, Mr Blackford said he did not accept his colleague's view that a general election was likely to hand Mr Johnson the keys to Downing Street for another five years, and open the possibility of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed his party will now back a December general election

Mr Blackford said the SNP "want to see Boris Johnson defeated and out of Number 10", and that an election would allow opposition parties to show that "what the prime minister wants to do is damaging, economically, socially and culturally".

He added: "It is up to the Labour Party and others in England and Wales to do their job in defeating the Conservatives. We will do that in Scotland.

"But the simple fact remains that we cannot sit back and allow this prime minister to take us out of Europe.

"In Scotland, we have got that alternative if the UK is determined to do that - we have got that insurance policy of being able to have a referendum on independence and making sure that we stay in Europe."

Mr Blackford argued last week that it would be "barking mad" to ask people to vote in December, when his own Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency will have very few hours of daylight.

But he predicted on Tuesday that people will still come out to vote, and that "we are going to have to accept our responsibilities" because "we have to resolve the situation".

Mr Johnson's three previous attempts to secure an early election have failed, with the vast majority of MPs from Labour abstaining in the most recent vote on Monday, alongside those from the SNP and the Democratic Unionist Party from Northern Ireland. All but one MP from the Liberal Democrats voted against it.

The prime minister's latest attempt to hold an early election comes after EU leaders accepted the UK's request to extend the Brexit deadline to 31 January - but the UK can leave earlier if a deal is agreed by Parliament.

Mr Corbyn told his shadow cabinet that this meant Labour could now back an early election as "our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met" for the next three months.