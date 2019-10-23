Image copyright Tulchan Communications Image caption Ms Davidson has confirmed she is unlikely to seek re-election in 2021

Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has joined a City of London public relations firm as a senior adviser.

The MSP takes up her role with Tulchan Communications two months after quitting as the party's leader, having spent eight years in the job.

She remains the MSP for Edinburgh Central but confirmed she is unlikely to seek re-election in 2021.

It is believed Ms Davidson will be paid for 24 days' work a year.

Ms Davidson cited both "professional and personal" changes behind her reason for stepping down as Scottish Tory leader.

She said these included being "hopelessly conflicted over Brexit" and the arrival of her son Finn last October.

'Unique perspective'

Tulchan managing partner Andrew Feldman said his clients would "benefit immensely from her insight and unique perspective" on the relationship between business and politics.

Ms Davidson said: "Political and economic uncertainty persists and the scope for shocks is high.

"As a result, businesses must continue to renew their licence to operate with their stakeholders and reflect on what is expected of them or risk being targeted by anti-business vested interests and losing public faith."

The UK's largest PR trade body, the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), has criticised Ms Davidson's appointment.

PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: "It is simply wrong for lobbying agencies to employ legislators.

"The possible conflict of interest in doing so is clear, and damages the reputation of both our industry, and of the political process."