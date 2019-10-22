Image caption Ian Murray has been a consistent critic of Jeremy Corbyn

The Unite union is pushing to de-select Scottish Labour's Ian Murray as a candidate in the next general election.

The MP for Edinburgh South was Labour's only Scottish MP between 2015 and 2017 and has been a consistent critic of Jeremy Corbyn.

Under party rules, a contest to replace a sitting MP is triggered if a third of local members or affiliated unions back it.

Mr Murray said he was "disappointed" that this was Unite's priority.

"It is disappointing that in the week where I'm leading the People's Vote campaign in Scotland...that this is Unite's priority," he said.

"My constituents are my priority and I won't be distracted from fighting for them."

Sources close to Mr Murray have said the de-selection efforts come from a central level at Unite, and not from the union's local branch.