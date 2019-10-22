The Scottish Parliament could be called back from recess so that MSPs can debate the UK government's Brexit deal.

MPs are to vote later on Tuesday on the agreement negotiated by Boris Johnson, and whether to push through legislation in a tight three-day timetable.

The Scottish government is opposed to the "damaging" deal and the attempt to have it "rushed" through.

Ministers want Holyrood to be recalled on Thursday so MSPs can reject the deal and call for a new referendum instead.

The UK government would normally seek consent from Holyrood before passing legislation which cuts across devolved areas, although it passed a previous Brexit bill - the EU Withdrawal Act - despite MSPs overwhelmingly rejecting it.

The Scottish government has since refused to put any Brexit primary legislation forward for consent votes, saying the devolution system is "broken" and must be reformed.

MPs are to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill - which would implement the deal Mr Johnson's government has agreed with European leaders - on Tuesday evening.

They will also vote on whether to approve an accelerated three-day timetable to complete the legislation, which could be necessary for the UK to leave the EU by the current 31 October deadline.

However opposition parties are "outraged" by this timetable and the amount of time it leaves for scrutiny, instead calling for the deadline to be extended.

MPs could face a three-day timetable to consider Brexit legislation

The Scottish government argues that the "best option for the UK as a whole" is to remain in the EU, and supports "a further referendum" on Brexit.

Ministers have put forward a "legislative consent memorandum" explaining their opposition to the deal, but have not put forward a formal consent motion for MSPs to vote on.

Brexit Secretary Mike Russell said that Holyrood "should not consent to any part of the bill", and should instead "indicate its opposition to the UK's withdrawal from the EU and to the withdrawal agreement".

He said the withdrawal agreement as drafted would do "significant damage" to Scotland, and was being "rushed through without the opportunity for proper parliamentary scrutiny in either the UK or Scottish parliaments".

And he said the legislation should be scrapped, and that the "responsible step would now be to legislate for a further referendum to allow the electorate to decide" the fate of Brexit.

'Not serious'

The Scottish Conservatives said the Scottish government "is not an administration serious about making Brexit work for the people of Scotland", and was "openly coveting a no-deal scenario because it thinks that will boost support for separation".

MSP Adam Tomkins said: "As a government, the SNP's behaviour has been abhorrent, and is an insult to the people it is meant to be governing."

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said a decision on whether to recall MSPs would depend on the timetable at Westminster, due to be decided later on Tuesday.

The presiding officer will make a decision "once the House of Commons has reached a view", and the spokesman said parties would be informed "as soon as possible thereafter".