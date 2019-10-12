Scottish Greens aim for two seats in every region

Image copyright Scottish Greens Image caption Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will address the conference in Inverness

The Scottish Greens are aiming to win two seats in very region over the next 18 months.

At the party's conference in Inverness, co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater will unveil who has been selected to contest the regional lists in 2021.

They will also point to the success the party has had with only six MSPs.

And they will say the party "can lead the way with a vision for a green and independent Scotland."

The party is concerned at the lack of short-term measures to significantly cut Scotland's carbon footprint and will say this is why more Green MSPs are needed to push for a Scottish Green New Deal.

'Transformative change'

Co-leader Lorna Slater will say: "Only the Greens understand the climate emergency, know what needs to be done, and are determined enough to deliver transformative change.

"Every one of the 16 candidates we announce today can be elected in 2021.

"And just imagine the hope this could give us. The power to take the action needed to save the planet and build a new Scotland.

"Our time is now. In 2021, we can win."

The party is also set to debate the future of social security in Scotland.

A motion on the merits of granting immigrants access to universal credit will be brought, with social security spokeswoman Alison Johnstone claiming that while this would be a welcome step, more fundamental reform of Scotland's social security system is needed to make it fit for purpose.

She said: "The UK government has taken a sledgehammer to social security provision over recent years leaving the most vulnerable people in our communities in dire straights.

"I welcome the introduction of a more equitable social security in Scotland, although obviously only a small number of payments are actually devolved.

"It is vital the dignity and respect is at the heart of our social security system."