Stena Line has said it hopes to conclude negotiations "very soon" which could allow its old port at Stranraer to be used as a lorry park.

The Scottish government revealed the plans in the event of a no-deal Brexit earlier this week.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said there were concerns about traffic flows with Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for the ferry firm, which owns the site, confirmed talks over the move were at an advanced stage.

"Negotiations are currently ongoing with Transport Scotland regarding the proposed options to utilise the old Stranraer ferry port as a freight holding area should there be a build-up of freight traffic caused by Brexit," he said.

"It is hoped these negotiations will be concluded very soon."

Stena Line left Stranraer about eight years ago, moving up the coast to Cairnryan.

Since then a masterplan has been developed to help regenerate the waterfront area in order to make it a marine leisure destination.