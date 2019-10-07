Judge dismisses no-deal Brexit challenge

A Scottish judge has dismissed a move to force the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit extension.

Lord Pentland had been asked to consider the effects of the Benn Act.

The legislation was passed by MPs with the intention of preventing the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on 31 October.

The Court of Session, which sits in Edinburgh, will consider later this week whether it has the power to sign a letter requesting a Brexit extension in the absence of Boris Johnson doing so.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.