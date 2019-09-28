Image copyright Getty Images

Transporting animals on long journeys for slaughter could be banned, under animal welfare plans unveiled by the Conservative party.

Under the move, livestock would have to be sent to the closest abattoir - effectively banning most live exports.

The party said earlier attempts to restrict the trade had been inhibited by EU single market rules.

The move will be one of a number of measures on animal welfare to be discussed at the Tory party.

The conference begins in Manchester on Sunday.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said the proposals would "choke off" the live exports trade.

She said: "We have a long tradition of protecting animals in this country, often many years before others follow. Leaving the EU allows us to take even bigger steps forward on this.

"The measures we are announcing today will protect our animals in our homes, in agriculture, and in the wild."

Other measures to be discussed at the conference include: