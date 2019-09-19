Scottish government scraps named person scheme

The Scottish government has scrapped its controversial plan to appoint a named person to safeguard the welfare of every child in the country.

The scheme, which was branded a "snooper's charter" by opponents, was due to be introduced three years ago.

But it was delayed when the Supreme Court ruled that part of the plan breached Human Rights laws.

Education Secretary John Swinney has now confirmed that he will withdraw the named person legislation.

Mr Swinney had set up an expert panel which was tasked with finding a way of making named person compatible with the Supreme Court ruling.

But the panel was unable to write a workable code of practice on information sharing, and had concluded that doing so "would not be desirable" as the complexity would make it difficult to understand or apply in practice.

Mr Swinney told the Scottish Parliament on Thursday afternoon that the "mandatory named persons scheme for every child, underpinned by law, will now not happen".

However he stressed that "existing voluntary schemes" will continue.

In its ruling in July 2016, the Supreme Court said the aim of named person was "unquestionably legitimate and benign", but that the proposals around information-sharing breached the right to privacy and a family life under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The judges said the proposals meant it was "perfectly possible" that confidential information about a young person could be disclosed to a "wide range of public authorities without either the child or young person or her parents being aware".

The legal challenge was had been launched by the No to Named Persons (NO2NP) coalition, which includes the Christian Institute, Care (Christian Action Research and Education), Tyme Trust and the Family Education Trust.

The group argued that the named person legislation would lead to "unjustified and unjustifiable state interference with family rights".

Their arguments had previously been dismissed as "hyperbole" by the Court of Session in Edinburgh, which said named person did not diminish the role of parents and had "no effect whatsoever on the legal, moral or social relationships within the family".