First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said preventing a "catastrophic" no-deal Brexit must be the top priority for political leaders this week.

She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that MPs should put their differences aside on the issue.

The first minister said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was prepared to "bin the normal rules of democracy".

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said any Commons vote would be "essentially a confidence matter".

Ms Sturgeon said there were a number of ways of stopping Scotland having to leave the EU.

She said: "We've backed a second EU referendum, which gives people the opportunity to stop Brexit in its tracks and reverse the decision that was taken.

"I would also support a General Election, which would give people the opportunity to do that.

"And of course I want to give Scotland the opportunity of choosing our own future through independence through which we can try to fashion a future that has Scotland as part of the European Union and broader international community."

But the first minister said the short-term priority had to be preventing a situation where the UK left without a deal.

"I'm against any form of Brexit, I want to stop Brexit, but in particular a no-deal Brexit I think will be catastrophic for our economy, society, for a long time to come," she said.

"So that's the priority this week.

"We're up against someone who is prepared to subvert and bin the normal rules of democracy in Boris Johnson, and therefore I think MPs have to really come together, put differences aside and find a way of stopping him in his tracks."

MPs will this week seek to bring forward legislation against no deal in Parliament, with specific details expected to be outlined on Tuesday.

But Tory MPs have been warned that anyone who failed to vote with the government would lose the whip - meaning they would effectively be expelled from the party - and would not be able to stand as a Conservative candidate in an election.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended the tough line being taken by Number 10 against potential Conservative rebels.

He said: "I think that it is important for the government to establish the House of Commons and that this is essentially a confidence matter.

"Who should control the legislative agenda? Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson?

"Is there really a Conservative in this country who thinks that Jeremy Corbyn should control our legislative agenda?"

But Ms Sturgeon said those opposed to a no-deal Brexit would have to compromise.

She said: "If there was a situation where we had a caretaker prime minister it would be for a short period of time pending a General Election.

"I'm no great fan of Jeremy Corbyn but the damage a no-deal Brexit could do to people the length and breadth of the UK is considerable and I think all responsible politicians should be doing everything they can to avoid that."