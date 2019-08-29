Ruth Davidson quits as Scottish Conservative leader
- 29 August 2019
Ruth Davidson has quit as leader of the Scottish Conservatives after eight years in the job.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.