Move to debate no-deal Brexit at Holyrood

The Scottish government wants Holyrood to hold a debate on a no-deal Brexit when MSPs return from summer recess.

The SNP government hopes a motion making the parliament's opposition to no deal in all circumstances could be agreed unanimously.

If opposition parties agree, the debate could be held next week - during the first week of the new session.

Scottish Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats have all indicated support for the debate.

The motion is expected to say: "That the Scottish Parliament agrees that the UK should in no circumstances leave the EU on a no deal basis".

It comes after Boris Johnson said the chances of a no deal Brexit were "touch and go" during the G7 summit in France.

He has previously said the UK must leave the European Union on 31 October "deal or no deal".

Scottish Brexit Secretary Mike Russell said the UK government appeared to be "actively pursuing" a "catastrophic no deal".

"It is essential that the Scottish Parliament has the opportunity to have its say while there is still time to stop this disaster from happening," he said.

The Holyrood vote would be symbolic but it could pile pressure on the Scottish Conservatives.

Mr Russell said: "Their leader in the Scottish Parliament says she is opposed to a no-deal Brexit. This is an opportunity to make that opposition crystal clear and unambiguous."

However Donald Cameron, a Scottish Conservative MSP, said they agreed that the best way to leave the EU was with a deal.

"That's why all 13 of our MPs backed a deal, and are continuing to back the prime minister's efforts to get another deal secured," he said.

"If the SNP and Labour believe that a no-deal would be as bad as they say it is, they need to explain why they have continually blocked attempts to get a deal over the line."

'Rational majority'

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Lib Dem leader, said the debate would be an opportunity to urge the prime minister to change course.

"I hope that will include Ruth Davidson, who once warned of the damage Brexit would do to our economy and way of life," he added.

The Scottish Green's co-leader, Patrick Harvie, said: "To drag us out of Europe in the most damaging way possible would be the ultimate betrayal and pander to narrow-minded British nationalism.

"The pressure is now on Ruth Davison's party at Holyrood - will they join the rest of us in joining a rational majority to block Boris Johnson's disastrous agenda?

It would be the latest in a series of largely symbolic votes on Brexit at Holyrood. In December MSPs voted to reject the Theresa May's earlier Brext deal.

And in March Holyrood voted for Brexit to be cancelled if the UK faces leaving the EU without a deal.

What is a no-deal Brexit?

In a no-deal scenario, the UK would immediately leave the European Union (EU) with no agreement about the "divorce" process.

Overnight, the UK would leave the single market and customs union - arrangements designed to help trade between EU members by eliminating checks and tariffs (taxes on imports).

No deal also means immediately leaving EU institutions such as the European Court of Justice and Europol, its law enforcement body.

Membership of dozens of EU bodies that govern rules on everything from medicines to trade marks would end.

And the UK would no longer contribute to the EU budget - currently about £9bn a year.

Under former Prime Minister Theresa May's deal - which was voted down three times by Parliament - the UK would have entered a 21-month transition period.

This would have provided some breathing space, maintaining much of the status quo, while the two sides tried to negotiate a trade deal.