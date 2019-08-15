Corbyn: UK parliament should not block Indyref2

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Corbyn insisted he remained opposed to Scottish independence

Jeremy Corbyn has said the UK parliament should not block a second Scottish independence vote - but he does not think "it is a good idea".

He was speaking after shadow chancellor John McDonnell suggested the party would not oppose a referendum.

The official policy of Scottish Labour is still to oppose such a vote.

The Labour leader told the BBC: "It's not up to parliament to block it but it's up to parliament to make a point about whether it's a good idea or not."

He added: "I do not think it's a good idea"

John McDonnell's comments at an Edinburgh Fringe event earlier this month have been criticised by several senior Scottish Labour figures.

Mr McDonnell said at two Edinburgh Fringe events that Labour would not block an independence vote

His claim that a Labour government would not block any request from Holyrood to hold a vote is at odds with previous statements by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

Mr Leonard later said he had spoken to Mr McDonnell to "put to him the very clear view that the people of Scotland do not want a second independence referendum and also to remind him that the last independence referendum was supposed to be once in a generation".

Labour's manifesto at the 2017 general election said another independence vote was "unwanted and unnecessary" and would "lead to turbo-charged austerity for Scottish families".

Richard Leonard: "I am clear that the Labour Party's position at the moment is opposition to a second independence referendum."

Asked if he agreed with Mr McDonnell, Mr Corbyn said: "My view is that I'm not in favour of Scottish independence, the referendum did take place and a decision was reached on that."

However, he said he did not think it was up to the UK Parliament to block an independence referendum.

He added: "I would advise that we don't have another referendum. I'm not in support of Scottish independence. What I am in support of is justice for Scotland and that means investment in Scotland by a Labour government for the whole of the UK."

There has been speculation that Labour and the SNP are moving towards an agreement to join forces at Westminster in an attempt to remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street.

Caretaker government

On Wednesday, Mr Corbyn wrote to opposition leaders at Westminster and Tory rebels outlining a plan to table a no-confidence vote "at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success".

If passed, he suggested he would then become leader of a "strictly time-limited" caretaker government, pending a general election.

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford welcomed the letter, but urged Labour to "get off the fence on Brexit".

Mr Blackford added: "I will be pleased to meet with the Labour leader and others at the earliest opportunity to work together. I can also confirm that the SNP stands ready to bring down this Tory government should Labour table a vote of no-confidence motion."

Jo Swinson said Jeremy Corbyn was not a person who could build a consensus

But the Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said Mr Corbyn was not the right person to build "even a temporary majority" in the Commons.

"I would expect there are people in his own party and indeed the necessary Conservative backbenchers who would be unwilling to support him. It is a nonsense," she said.

Downing Street accused the Labour leader of planning to "overrule" the result of the Brexit referendum.

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants a second Scottish independence vote, with the consent of Westminster, before the end of this Scottish parliament term in 2021.

Since Boris Johnson became prime minister, she has indicated she would want to accelerate those plans if the UK was heading for a hard Brexit.