Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tavish Scott was elected MSP for Shetland in 1999

Ten candidates are standing to be the next member of the Scottish Parliament for Shetland.

Nominations closed on Friday for the by-election on 29 August, which follows the resignation of Liberal Democrat MSP Tavish Scott.

The SNP, the Liberal Democrats, the Conservatives, Labour, the Greens and UKIP are all fielding candidates.

Four independent candidates are also bidding to replace Mr Scott, who confirmed his departure last month.

Mr Scott, who took up a new job with Scottish Rugby, secured 67% of the vote to hold Scotland's safest seat in 2016.

The candidates are: