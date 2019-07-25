Image copyright PA Media

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first minister has said Scotland must have an "alternative option" to his Brexit plan.

Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Mr Johnson on his appointment but also pressed the case for independence.

The new prime minister has said Britain will leave the EU on 31 October regardless of a deal being agreed.

He underlined the commitment in his first speech from Downing Street, promising "no ifs, no buts".

In the letter, Ms Sturgeon said: "I am writing to you today to draw your attention to work carried out by the Scottish government which details the likely specific impact of Brexit on Scotland.

"Given the gravity of the potential damage to jobs and livelihoods, this material should be at the top of your in-tray.

"You will be aware that people in Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union."

Scottish jobs

She said Scottish government analysis showed that a no-deal outcome could cost 100,000 Scottish jobs.

"Even a free trade agreement could see a fall in Scottish national income of around £1,600 per person compared with continuing EU membership," she said.

"I urge you to study this analysis closely so that you understand the implications for Scotland of the policy you are pursuing on Brexit and why it is therefore imperative that you change course immediately to avoid causing lasting harm to the people of Scotland."

The letter added: "It is now - more than ever - essential that in Scotland we have an alternative option."

Ms Sturgeon has indicated a new referendum on Scottish independence could be held in 2020.

The Scottish government has published a vote which could pave the way for such a vote.

Wales and Scotland

But, on a visit to Scotland during his leadership campaign, Mr Johnson made clear his opposition to allowing another referendum.

Ms Sturgeon also said in her letter she would "be shortly writing to you, along with the First Minister of Wales, to set out jointly our position on a range of urgent matters that require consideration by a meeting of the Heads of Government".

The letter concluded: ""The right of the people of Scotland to determine their own future is a basic democratic principle that must be respected."

Newly-appointed Scottish Secretary Alister Jack used his first public statement to defend the union.

He said: "We need to continue to defend the Union against those who would seek to tear it apart. In 2014, the people of Scotland voted to remain part of a strong United Kingdom.

"We will stand up for their decision against those who would try to impose unwanted and divisive constitutional change."