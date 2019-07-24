Image copyright Getty Images

David Mundell has been sacked as Scottish secretary by Boris Johnson as the new prime minister reshapes his cabinet team.

Mr Mundell had served in the post since May 2015, but had opposed Mr Johnson's bid to become prime minister.

Mr Mundell tweeted that he was "disappointed but not surprised" to be leaving the Scotland Office.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said his record as Scottish secretary had been "exemplary".

She added: "He has been a trusted adviser to two prime ministers, held his nerve during the independence campaign and faced down Nicola Sturgeon when she called for a re-run in 2017".

Mr Mundell's replacement has not yet been announced by Mr Johnson.

In his tweet, Mr Mundell pledged to continue to support the government from the backbenches, but said he had told Mr Johnson on Wednesday afternoon that he would also "hold him to account on his commitments to the Union".

Mr Mundell has been the MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale in Scotland since 2005, and served as a junior minister in the Scotland Office before being appointed to the cabinet as Scottish secretary by David Cameron.

He became the first openly-gay Conservative cabinet minister when he came out in 2016.