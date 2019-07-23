Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ruth Davidson congratulated Mr Johnson on his victory in the Conservative leadership contest

Boris Johnson will face an "enormous task" as prime minister at an "incredibly challenging time", Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has said.

Mr Johnson is set to enter Downing Street after winning the Conservative leadership contest by a wide margin.

Ms Davidson congratulated the former London mayor on his victory, despite having backed his rival Jeremy Hunt.

She said her priority was to make sure that Mr Johnson "will deliver for Scotland within the UK".

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also congratulated the new Conservative leader on his win, but said she had "profound concerns about the prospect of his premiership".

Mr Johnson won 92,153 votes from Conservative members in the contest, to Mr Hunt's 46,656. He is now set to take over from Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday after meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

In his victory speech, he said he would "deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat [Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn".

He also said he would "energise the country" with "a new spirit of can-do", saying: "We are once again going to believe in ourselves, and like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self doubt and negativity."

Congratulating Mr Johnson and offering "commiserations" to Mr Hunt, Ms Davidson said: "This was a keenly fought leadership campaign and the Conservative Party can be proud of the manner in which it has been conducted.

"Mr Johnson takes over the leadership at an incredibly challenging time for our country, and he has an enormous task ahead of him.

"My priority as Scottish Conservative leader is to ensure that he will deliver for Scotland within the UK, stop Nicola Sturgeon's efforts to take us back to a second independence referendum, and prevent Jeremy Corbyn from getting into Number 10."

This was echoed by Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who urged the party to "unite behind the new leader and prime minister so we can get on with the job of delivering Brexit while maintaining a strong United Kingdom".

Skip Twitter post by @NicolaSturgeon 1. Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his election as leader of the Conservative Party. Despite our many differences, I will do all I can to develop a way of working with him that respects and protects Scotland’s views and interests. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 23, 2019 Report

Ms Sturgeon said Mr Johnson "should be in no doubt about the gravity of the situation he is about to inherit", adding that she and others would oppose any attempt to take the UK out of the EU without a deal.

She said: "Brexit of any kind would be deeply damaging to Scotland and the rest of the UK, but his public pledge to leave the EU by October 31st - 'come what may' and 'do or die' - flies in the face of logic, common sense or any basic regard for the wellbeing of the people and nations of the UK.

"It is a deeply irresponsible threat, and not one that should be contemplated by any serious political leader. It should now be taken off the table without delay or equivocation."

Several members of Mrs May's Cabinet - including the Chancellor Philip Hammond - have already pledged to resign at the prospect of a government led by Mr Johnson pushing to leave the EU without a deal.

And a cross-party group of MPs and peers is planning legal action in Scotland's courts in a bid to block the new prime minister from suspending parliament to force through such an exit.