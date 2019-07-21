Tributes to former MSP Trish Godman

Image copyright Scottish Labour

The former MSP Trish Godman has died at the age of 79, Scottish Labour has announced.

Ms Godman was MSP for West Renfrewshire from 1999 until she retired in 2011.

The 79-year-old was also deputy presiding officer for eight years.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard offered his condolences and described Ms Godman as "determined and principled" and a "great fighter for her constituents and for the Labour Party".

Ms Godman entered the first session of the new Scottish Parliament in 1999 as the MSP for West Renfrewshire after a career working with people suffering from drug and alcohol problems in the east of Glasgow.

Her passion for helping those from tougher backgrounds translated into her time as an MSP, where she argued for changes to laws on prostitution, while going head-to-head with independent Margo MacDonald, who tried to introduce legislation to establish prostitute tolerance zones.

Ms Godman's profile at Holyrood was boosted after eight years serving as a deputy presiding officer, and she was never afraid of stepping outside party lines when it came to issues in her constituency.

Speaking out

In 2005, she was outspoken in her criticism of the Labour-LibDem led Scottish Executive when Poland's Remontowa ship yard was named the preferred bidder for a fisheries protection vessel, ahead of Port Glasgow's Ferguson yard.

Launching an outspoken attack, Ms Godman said at the time: "I am deeply angry and bitterly disappointed over the weak-kneed betrayal of the men and women at Ferguson by the Scottish Executive.

Ms Godman has also been forced to cope with personal issues, after her son, Gary Mulgrew - one of the so-called "Nat West Three", admitted fraud charges in the US in 2007, in a case relating to the Enron scandal.

She said at the time that he was the victim of an "unjust extradition treaty which breaches human rights".

In 2012, two men were jailed for sending suspect packages to Ms Godman, Celtic manager Neil Lennon and the late Paul McBride QC..

Jurors heard how a package which tested positive for explosives was delivered to Ms Godman's constituency office in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, caused the evacuation of the building.

Before the incident, Ms Godman had worn a Celtic top to the Scottish Parliament as a "dare for charity" on the final day before Holyrood was due to dissolve, pending the elections.