Image copyright New Waverley Edinburgh Image caption Queen Elizabeth House will accommodate almost 3,000 civil servants

The new flagship UK government hub in Edinburgh will be named after the Queen, it has been announced.

The building near Waverley Station will be known as Queen Elizabeth House when it opens in March 2020.

The seven storey, 190,000 square feet office space will bring together almost 3,000 civil servants.

It is designed to bring together 10 UK government departments and aims to "build a stronger civil service outside London".

Keys to the building were formally handed over to the UK government on 13 June and staff will start to move in next spring.

'Hugely fitting'

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Her Majesty has agreed to the naming of the new UK government Hub in Edinburgh.

"The royal title is hugely fitting, given the hub will be the focus of the UK government's work in Scotland."

Image copyright New Waverley Edinburgh Image caption The hub's biggest department will be HMRC and it will contain the first cabinet room outside London

He added: "The building will contain a dedicated cabinet room, the first of its kind outside of London, and I very much look forward to inviting the cabinet to meet in the building once it is open for business."

The hub is designed to help the UK government deliver better services for people across Scotland and enable closer collaboration between departments, smarter working, and use of the latest technology.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will be the largest department, with the offices of the Secretary of State for Scotland, the Advocate General for Scotland, the Information Commissioner and the Health and Safety Executive opening there.

'Swanky new offices'

SNP MP for Edinburgh East Tommy Sheppard, said: "The SNP has already exposed just how much the Scotland Office's PR spending has increased under the Tories in recent times, so it's not surprising that UK government departments are treating themselves to swanky new offices at the public's expense.

"But this only highlights how wrong the Tories are in their priorities. Their reckless behaviour over Brexit which threatens to drag Scotland out of the EU against our will is threatening the livelihoods of thousands all across Scotland.

"The Tories will always put their own needs and interests before ours and no office or rebrand is enough to sort out their credibility problem in Scotland."

Image copyright New Waverley Edinburgh Image caption The hub sits in the heart of the city close to Waverley Station

The UK government hub is part of the £240m New Waverley development and will sit alongside three hotels, shops and 150 homes.

Work is also under way on the first Glasgow hub.