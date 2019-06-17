Image copyright Jane Barlow

Climate change campaigners have set up a campsite in the grounds of the Scottish Parliament.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland said the Holyrood Rebel Camp was their "biggest ever gathering" and would remain on the site for the next five days.

They are calling on the Scottish government to do more in response to what they call a "climate crisis and ecological breakdown".

Politicians are due to discuss the climate bill in Holyrood this week.

Organisers said the camp would see "non-violent direct action" in Edinburgh with various workshops and events taking place for those on the Holyrood site.

Earlier this year First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a "climate emergency", following weeks of strikes by school pupils and protests by Extinction Rebellion in London and Edinburgh.

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

A recent report by the Committee on Climate Change recommended the UK should aim to be net-zero by 2050, with Scotland proposing a target for doing so five years earlier.

Lauren McGlynn, a 38-year-old photographer and activist, said: "Extinction Rebellion Scotland have decided to put up this camp outside of the Scottish Parliament to try to put pressure on the government to give us the best possible climate bill.

"Currently the climate bill they are considering is based on the Committee on Climate Change report, which at best gives us a 50% chance of staying below 1.5C, and it's based on a bunch of techno-fixes that haven't been proven and are yet to be invented.

"Scotland should be a climate leader, they should do enough, they should go far enough because the other countries in the world will be much harder to persuade if we don't do enough.

"There's much more that the Scottish government could do that they have control over."

On June 4, five activists from the group with locks around their necks were attached to the parliament building, with the means of freeing them sent to the leaders of the SNP, Conservatives, Labour, the Scottish Greens and the Liberal Democrats.