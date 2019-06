Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has been jailed for 18 months for embezzling money from pro-independence groups.

McGarry admitted taking more than £25,600 - including donations intended for a foodbank.

This included £21,000 from Women for Independence, when she was treasurer of the organisation.

Her spending included rent, a holiday to Spain, transfers of money to her husband and other lifestyle costs.

