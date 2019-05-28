Image copyright Getty Images

A proposed ban on smacking children is to be debated at the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs will discuss the first stage of the bill, lodged by Green MSP John Finnie, designed to give children "equal protection from assault".

The move has the support of Holyrood's equalities committee and is backed by the Scottish government.

This means it is likely to be backed by a majority of MSPs despite fears the new law would "criminalise" parents.

Mr Finnie said: "Fifty four countries already prohibit the physical punishment of children, with all the evidence showing that this is a positive and necessary step.

"If passed, my bill will bring Scotland into line with international best practice.

"MSPs from all five parties supported my original proposal and the recent report published by the equalities and human rights committee highlighted that affording children equal protection will bring substantial benefits to individuals and society."

'Justifiable assault'

At present, parents in Scotland can claim a defence of "justifiable assault" when punishing their children, although there is a bar on the use of any "implement", shaking or striking a child on the head.

Adopting a ban would make Scotland the first part of the UK to outlaw the physical punishment of children, with parents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland currently allowed to use "reasonable chastisement".

Image caption Green MSP John Finnie has won the backing of the government in his bid to change the law

Mr Finnie, a former policeman, is seeking to change that with his members' bill, which would scrap the legal defence and give children protection from "assault".

A public consultation on the issue in 2017 received more than 650 responses, with about 75% being in favour of the ban.

However, the Scottish Conservatives have previously said the present legislation "works well because it is based on common sense, and reflects what the majority of parents want".