Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Macintosh intends to visit every region of Scotland

Every region of Scotland is to be visited by the parliament's Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh.

The tour is intended to strengthen Holyrood's links with local communities, 20 years after it was officially opened.

Already lined up are visits to Maryhill and Springburn in Glasgow, with Skye and Banff and Buchan scheduled for later in the year.

Mr Macintosh said he hoped to encourage people to "make their voice heard".

He said: "Our 20th anniversary is an opportunity for people across Scotland to reflect on the difference that the Scottish Parliament has made over these past two decades to peoples' lives.

"But more important than that, it is an opportunity to take positive action to strengthen our relationship with local communities, helping to create an environment where people are actively engaged with the Parliament and know how to make their voice heard.

"In these days of fake news and growing cynicism towards politics and politicians, it is more important than ever that we actively reach out to communities across the country and demonstrate that Parliament is accessible and is there for the people of Scotland."

Mr Macintosh added that it was a chance to remind people of the principles which led to the parliament being established.

"My hope is that we can use these 20th anniversary events to highlight the principles on which we were founded," he said, "and to demonstrate that we have never forgotten the importance of our partnership with local people across Scotland."