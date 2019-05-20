Image copyright Thinkstock

The European elections means there are only two sitting days at the Scottish Parliament this week.

And as a result, the agenda for Tuesday and Wednesday is a bit more packed.

On Wednesday morning, plans for a workplace parking levy - as agreed by the SNP and Greens during budget negotiations - will be discussed.

It follows Green MSP John Finnie tabling amendments to the Transport Bill two weeks ago.

The controversial move would see councils gain the power to charge an annual tax for every parking space employers provide to staff.

Advocates hope the move would encourage more people to move to public transport for their commute.

Nicola Sturgeon made the argument at a recent FMQs that parties welcoming the declaration of a climate emergency should back the tax.

But opposition fear the costs would be passed on to workers and would do little to encourage people to ditch their cars.

The rural economy committee will hear from Nottingham Council, which has had such a scheme in place since 2012.

MSPs will also hear from SEStran, Glasgow Council and Aberdeen Council.

And what else is happening this week?

Tuesday - menopause stigma

The Scottish government will lead a debate on menopause on Tuesday afternoon.

Specifically, MSPs will discuss how to end the stigma around it.

The government's gender pay gap action plan includes support for women during menopause as part of efforts to improve workplace practices.

This will be preceded by topical questions and a triple portfolio questions, where constitution, culture and education ministers will be grilled.

The member's debate will be lead by SNP MSP Colin Beattie to mark International Museum Day.

In the morning, Holyrood Live will be covering the economy committee as it continues to scrutinise the Scottish National Investment Bank Bill.

MSPs will hear from business groups and trade union representatives.

Elsewhere, Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham will be discussing the new emissions targets with the environment committee.

Wednesday - early FMQs

The set piece of first minister's questions will take place at 16:15 on Wednesday instead of its usual Thursday slot.

Before this, the economy committee will lead a debate on business support.

A lack of transparency, accountability and alignment of the business gateway was highlighted by the committee in February.

The business gateway is a programme managed by local authorities to provide support to businesses for growth and development.

But councils were criticised for not being transparent about budgets and performance of the gateway.

After FMQs, SNP MSP George Adam will lead a debate on local radio, following a change to Ofcom regulations which means less local content has to be produced.