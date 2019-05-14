Image caption Ian Murray (left) has accused Neil Findlay (right) of "bullying and harassment"

A row has broken out at the top of the Labour party in Scotland with complaints being lodged against two senior figures.

BBC Scotland understands MP Ian Murray has accused Neil Findlay MSP of "bullying and harassment".

But it has emerged that a separate complaint has also been made against Mr Murray.

The row came after a series of WhatsApp messages were leaked to The Herald newspaper.

In them, Mr Murray alleged the party in Scotland was "full of thugs and incompetents".

Mr Findlay wrote to party members following the leak saying: "I am appalled that loyal and committed members and staff have been described in derogatory terms."

But now Mr Murray has complained to the party's general secretary in Scotland.

He says the email to party members is a direct attack on him, and he asks the party to investigate.

It has also emerged a complaint has been made to the party about Mr Murray and those initial comments saying some in the party were "thugs".

Scottish Labour said it did not comment on complaints. Mr Findlay has been approached for comment.