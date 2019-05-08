Image caption Bottles and cans, as well as plastic drinking bottles will be included in the scheme for Scotland

The Scottish government has outlined its plans for a deposit return scheme for some plastic drinking containers, cans and glass.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham told MSPs at Holyrood that a "return to retail" model would be adopted.

She added that following an extensive consultation the deposit would be set at 20p.

The move is part of the government's climate action plan.

The minister said all retail outlets, regardless of size, would need to comply with the scheme.

She explained that there had been a lot of discussion about whether to include glass in the plans.

Ms Cunningham said it had been concluded that glass should be affected, despite some criticism from the glass industry.

However, she added that HDPE-made plastic bottles, which are typically used to carry milk, would not be included.

Containers made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) will be subject to the deposit return.