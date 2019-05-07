The Scottish government has confirmed it will not proceed with proposed reductions to air departure tax (ADT).

Ministers had planned a devolved tax which would be 50% lower than the current UK air passenger duty.

But the policy has now been ditched in order to help meet the government's target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said reducing the tax was "no longer compatible" with climate targets.

Plans to replace air passenger duty with a discounted Scottish alternative had already been delayed until at least 2020.

A group of air industry bosses urged ministers to "get on with it sooner rather than later, or be up front with us that it's never going to happen".

And opposition parties at Holyrood called on the government to scrap the tax cut plans altogether.

The first minister came under pressure to to perform a U-turn after she declared a "climate emergency" in her speech to the SNP conference.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.