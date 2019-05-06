Image caption Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the plans could be introduced after the May 2021 elections

Holyrood could follow Westminster by introducing elected committee conveners after the next Scottish Parliament elections.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said a proposal was being considered by members of the Scottish Parliament's Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee.

If approved, it could be introduced after the May 2021 elections.

The Commission on Parliamentary Reform has already recommended the change.

It follows the introduction of elected committee chairmen and women in the House of Commons in 2010.

Mr Macintosh said: "It's before the SPPA committee right now. The idea would be for that particular recommendation.

"If it gets approved, it wouldn't be for this current Parliament, it would be the next."