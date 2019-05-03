Ruth Davidson has predicted that the Scottish Conservatives can win the next Holyrood election as she returns to politics after her maternity leave.

Ms Davidson will use the party's conference to make her first public appearance since giving birth to a son.

Speaking ahead of the gathering in Aberdeen, she insisted her party "can beat the SNP" in 2021.

Ms Davidson will address the conference on Saturday, with Prime Minister Theresa May due to speak on Friday.

The Scottish Conservative leader has been on maternity leave since the birth of her son Finn in October.

'Decade of division'

She has been tipped as a future leader of the UK Conservative Party, but has previously ruled out ever taking on the job - saying that her ambition is instead to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister of Scotland.

She said she was "raring to go" ahead of her party's conference, which she said would be used to "fire the starting gun" for the next Scottish Parliament election in 2021.

Ms Davidson also said her party wanted to "bring Scotland back together after a decade of division", and would concentrate on issues such as health and education rather than the constitution.

Image copyright @ruthdavidsonmsp Image caption Ms Davidson and her partner Jen Wilson welcomed Finn into the world on 26 October

The Scottish Conservatives currently have 31 seats in the Scottish Parliament - while the SNP, which forms the minority Scottish government, has 63.

But looking ahead to the next election in two years' time, Ms Davidson said: "We believe we can beat the SNP and this conference is our chance to set out how we want to improve Scotland in government."

She claimed that last week's SNP conference had focused entirely on "independence, more constitutional division and a chaotic plan to ditch the pound".

Ms Davidson added: "By contrast, we want to use our conference to talk about how we can deliver for Scotland in the here and now.

"That means focusing on things that matter most - a stronger economy, better educational standards and improved public services.

"We are raring to go with plenty of fresh ideas on how to make Scotland a better country for all of us."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prime minister will address the conference later on Friday

Ms Sturgeon, the SNP leader, said last month that she wanted to hold another independence referendum before the next Scottish Parliament election if the UK leaves the EU.

She has said that Brexit makes the case for independence "stronger than ever", and believes the SNP's victory in the last Holyrood election gives her a mandate to hold a referendum.

But the UK government has already ruled out granting the permission that Ms Sturgeon says would be needed to ensure any vote on independence is legal.

Ms Davidson backed this stance, arguing that the country has already had nearly a decade of constitutional division.

She added: "A second independence referendum would only mean that we would begin a second decade with the focus on what divides us as a country.

"It is time for Scotland to move forward, together."

Ms Davidson started her maternity leave during the Scottish Parliament's October recess. Her deputy, Jackson Carlaw, filled in as leader during her absence.

Meanwhile, Mrs May will use her conference speech to announce that the UK government is backing plans to create an underwater engineering base in Aberdeen to boost the oil and gas industries.

It is hoped the creation of the underwater hub will build on Scotland's expertise in subsea robotics, remotely-operated vessels and help the oil and gas sector diversify away from fossil fuels.