Image caption Nicola Sturgeon and Katrín Jakobsdóttir will meet at Bute House later on Tuesday

The prime minister of Iceland is to hold talks with Nicola Sturgeon during a two-day visit to Scotland.

Katrín Jakobsdóttir will meet the first minister at her Bute House residence on Tuesday.

They are expected to discuss the Scottish government's Arctic policy, Brexit and Scottish-Nordic links.

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland and Iceland "have very much in common", and said she was "very pleased" that the visit would help grow ties in the future.

Following the meeting on Tuesday, the pair will both speak at the Wellbeing Economy Governments group - part of the OECD World Forum - on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon said: "There is much to admire about Iceland, not least the fact it has the smallest gender-equality gap and some of the world's strongest laws on workplace equality and equal pay.

"I also very much look forward to discussing a range of other issues of mutual interest during her time here, such as our desire to grow sustainable tourism and action that can be taken to tackle climate change."

Ms Jakobsdóttir was interviewed by BBC Scotland's The Nine programme in February, discussing topics including Brexit and Scottish independence.