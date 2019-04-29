Image caption This was the third annual Holyrood dog show

The annual Holyrood Dog of the Year competition has been held at the Scottish Parliament.

The event sees MSPs and their pets join together with rescue dogs to promote responsible ownership.

Jeremy Balfour's cavapoo Sadie was crowned the winner of the latest event, and Giles - Iain Gray's guide dog puppy in training - took the public vote.

The animals were judged by members of the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust as well as taking part in an assault course.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ten MSPs and their dogs - along with some rescue dogs - took part in the event

Image copyright PA Image caption Some of the dogs were less eager than their owners to take on the assault course

Image caption The event also drew interest from the press

Image caption A number of the dogs were rescue pups from the Dogs Trust

Image copyright PA Image caption The animals and their owners enjoyed some light-hearted cross-party competition

Image copyright PA Image caption Alison Johnstone and Monica Lennon's dogs placed second and third

Image copyright PA Image caption Jeremy Balfour's cavapoo Sadie won the top prize

