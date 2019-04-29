Image copyright PA

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale is to leave the Scottish Parliament to take up a post with a political think tank.

She has been appointed as director of the John Smith Centre for Public Service, based at the University of Glasgow.

Ms Dugdale will step down as an MSP for the Lothian region at Holyrood in July.

She said her new role would be "an incredibly exciting new opportunity" to contribute to public life.