The delayed review into allegations of a "bullying culture" at NHS Highland will be published this week.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will respond to its findings in a statement to Holyrood on Thursday afternoon.

John Sturrock QC was asked to lead the review after a group of senior clinicians claimed there had been a culture of "fear and intimidation" at the board for at least a decade.

His report had been expected in February.

Over 300 people submitted evidence to the review which was instigated after the allegations were published in a letter to the Herald newspaper.

Ms Freeman had previously said the review would establish underlying issues at the health board and that would allow her to "decide on any actions that might be necessary."

But what else is on the agenda at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - music tuition charges

The education committee will lead a debate on Tuesday afternoon on charges for school music lessons.

In January, it published a report backing free lessons for all "in principle" after concerns that pupils from poorer households were being left out.

Councils including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Orkney and Renfrewshire still provide free music lessons for pupils.

But many others charge three-figure fees per pupil, per instrument, and have been increasing fees in recent years.

The rise in fees has coincided with the number of children taking lessons dropping.

In response to the committee's recommendations, Education Secretary John Swinney said he shared concerns about reduce participation and urged local authorities to reflect on the report.

But the response from Cosla says that the committee "does not suggest how such a policy would be funded".

The evening member's debate, led by Tory MSP Miles Briggs, will highlight the care needs of people with Parkinson's.

In the morning, both Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham and Brexit Secretary Michael Russell will appear before the environment committee as it considers how leaving the EU with impact environment policy.

At the weekend Nicola Sturgeon declared a "climate emergency" in her speech to the SNP conference.

And the Scottish government has repeatedly said Brexit must not lead to the diminution of environment regulations.

It also comes ahead of the long-awaited Committee on Climate Change report, expected on Thursday, which will make a recommendation on whether net-zero emissions by 2050 is possible.

Wednesday - education

Education will be the focus of the day, beginning with the education committee continuing its inquiry on subject choices in schools.

Parent groups have been invited to give evidence to MSPs.

It follows concerns that pupils are now being offered fewer courses than they would have previously at S4.

At most schools, students in fourth year get the chance to do six or seven qualifications. Occasionally, they get the chance to do only five.

The first minister insisted at first minister's questions last week that it was important to look beyond S4 and consider the entire senior phase, with pupils leaving with better qualifications.

But some parents fear that unless a child can do at least seven qualifications in S4 they are, in effect, having to pick their Highers a year early.

After lunch, education ministers face portfolio questions, then the Scottish Tories will lead a debate on education (precise focus TBC).

Ending the day, SNP MSP Fulton Macgregor will highlight the Give Them Time campaign, which backs equal access to funding for an extra year at nursery for parents who choose to delay the date their child starts school.

Thursday - safe staffing in NHS

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson will return to Holyrood on Thursday, following six months of maternity leave, just in time for first minister's questions.

After this, Labour MSP Iain Gray will lead a debate to mark the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide.

The afternoon debate will be on stage 3 of the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill, after which MSPs will be asked to put it on the statue books.

The bill seeks to ensure there are appropriate levels of NHS staff available to improve patient safety.

The Royal College of Nursing has been urging parliament to maintain amendments made the bill at stage 2, particularly one which would ensure senior charge nurses will not have a caseload.

The representative body has also said the bill should be strengthened to ensure the same level of care is provided in care homes, as well is on hospital wards.