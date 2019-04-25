Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Lidington is in Glasgow for a major cybersecurity conference

Theresa May's deputy has ruled out Holyrood being given the power to hold an independence referendum by 2021.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said he believed the referendum in 2014 had settled matters for a generation.

Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday she wants a referendum before the next Scottish Parliament election in 2021 if the UK leaves the EU.

But she indicated that Westminster's approval was needed to put the legal status of any vote "beyond doubt".

The first minister has not yet made a fresh request for the UK government to grant a Section 30 order, which underpinned the last independence referendum.

But she hopes a "framework Bill" - Scottish Parliament legislation setting the rules for any future referendum - will be in place by the end of this year.

She told MSPs: "We do not need a transfer of power such as a Section 30 order to pass such a framework Bill, though we would need it to put beyond doubt or challenge our ability to apply the bill to an independence referendum."

The first minister also predicted: "If we are successful in further growing the support and the demand for independence, then no UK government will be able to stop the will of the people or stop that will being expressed."