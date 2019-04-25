Who are the MEP candidates in Scotland?
Scotland's political parties have submitted their candidate lists for European Parliament elections in May - should the UK end up holding them.
Voting has been fixed for Thursday 23 May, but could still be called off if a Brexit deal is agreed before then.
Scotland operates as a single nation-wide constituency for the election, and is represented by six MEPs.
Parties put forward lists of candidates who are then elected on a proportional representation basis from votes cast.
Here is the full list of candidates confirmed as standing in Scotland by the Electoral Commission.
SNP
- Alyn Smith (currently an MEP)
- Christian Allard
- Aileen Macleod
- Margaret Ferrier
- Heather Anderson
- Alexander Kerr
Scottish Conservatives
- Nosheena Mobarik (currently an MEP)
- Iain McGill
- Shona Haslam
- Iain Whyte
- Andrea Gee
- Michael Kusznir
Scottish Labour
- David Martin (currently an MEP)
- Jayne Baxter
- Craig Miller
- Amy Lee Fraioli
- Callum O'Dwyer
- Angela Bretherton
Scottish Greens
- Maggie Chapman
- Lorna Slater
- Gillian Mackay
- Chas Booth
- Mags Hall
- Allan Faulds
Scottish Lib Dems
- Sheila Ritchie
- Fred Mackintosh
- Catriona Bhatia
- Vita Zaporozcenko
- John Edward
- Clive Sneddon
UKIP
- Donald MacKay
- Janice MacKay
- Otto Inglis
- Mark Meechan
- Roy Hill
- Neil Wilson
Change UK
- David Macdonald
- Peter Griffiths
- Kate Forman
- Heather Astbury
- Colin McFadyen
- Catherine Edgeworth
Brexit Party
- Louis Stedman-Bryce
- Karina Walker
- James Ferguson-Hannah
- Stuart Waiton
- Paul Aitken
- Calum Walker
Independent
Ken Parke
Gordon Edgar