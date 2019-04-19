Image caption Top: Baroness Nosheena Mobari, Andrea Gee, Iain Whyte. Bottom: Iain McGill, Michael Kusznir, Shona Haslam

The Scottish Conservative Party has announced its candidates for next month's European Parliament election.

The party's six candidates are made up of three women and three men.

Heading the list is incumbent Baroness Nosheena Mobarik. The life peer is the Scottish party's only MEP and has been a member of the European Parliament since 2017.

The election is due to be held on 23 May, but may be halted if the UK agrees a deal to leave the EU before then.

Parties rank their preferred six candidates, with the number elected proportional to the share of votes received.

The full list of Scottish Conservative candidates is:

Baroness Nosheena Mobari Shona Haslam Iain McGill Iain Whyte Andrea Gee Michael Kusznir

Candidate Michael Kusznir, a solicitor in Aberdeen, said on Friday of his own area: "Most people you speak to on the doorstep just want Brexit delivered.

"They voted and expect politicians to get on with it."