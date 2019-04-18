Scottish Labour announce EU election candidates
The Scottish Labour Party has announced its candidates for next month's European Parliament election.
The list of six candidates - three women and three men - is headed by David Martin, who has been a member of the European Parliament since 1984.
Party leader Richard Leonard said the election was a chance to reject "British and Scottish nationalism".
The election will be held on 23 May, unless the UK agrees a deal to leave the EU before then.
Scotland will be treated as a single constituency in the election, with six MEPs being elected based on the proportion of votes each of the parties receive.
The full list of Scottish Labour candidates is:
- David Martin
- Jayne Baxter
- Craig Miller
- Amy Lee Fraioli
- Callum O'Dwyer
- Angela Bretherton
Mr Leonard said: "These elections may be unexpected but they are an opportunity for the people of Scotland to reject nationalism - both Scottish and British - and to elect representatives to the European Parliament who will support the construction of a people's Europe.
"That is why I am urging people to be more than just voters in this election, I'm asking them to join our campaign.
"A campaign to defeat the right-wing populism of Farage and UKIP, and help build a movement for radical reform and real change in the European Union as part of the Party of European Socialists alliance."