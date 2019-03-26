Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Dugdale said she had often encountered homophobia as a gay politician

A tweet sent by pro-independence blogger Stuart Campbell was homophobic because it "considers gay people to be lesser", former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has told a court.

Mr Campbell is suing Ms Dugdale for defamation after her newspaper column described the tweet as homophobic.

Ms Dugdale said she had a responsibility as a gay politician to "call out" homophobia.

And she said it remains her "honest view" that the tweet was homophobic.

Ms Dugdale was giving evidence during the second day of a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The case centres on a tweet posted by Mr Campbell, who blogs as Wings Over Scotland, during the Scottish Conservative conference on 3 March 2017.

Mr Campbell wrote that Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell "is the sort of public speaker that makes you wish his dad had embraced his homosexuality sooner".

Mr Mundell's father, Scottish Secretary David Mundell, had announced in January of the previous year that he was gay.

In a subsequent Daily Record column, Ms Dugdale said she was "shocked and appalled" by the "homophobic tweets" from Mr Campbell, who she said "spouts hatred and homophobia towards others" from his Twitter account.

She later raised the issue at First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament, where she said her column had "called out Mr Campbell for his homophobic comments" and urged SNP MSPs to shun him.

In her evidence to the court, Ms Dugdale said that a "healthy democracy" should have a range of views, but that Mr Campbell's tweet crossed the line into discrimination as it "considered gay people to be lesser because they can't have children" - something which she said was not the case.

Oliver Mundell is the sort of public speaker that makes you wish his dad had embraced his homosexuality sooner. — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) March 3, 2017

The Lothians MSP also said the tweet had been reported "all over the printed media" before her article was published, and there had been "quite a hostile reaction" to it.

She said that "lots of people considered the tweet to be homophobic and offensive".

She added that she had, as a gay woman, encountered homophobia in a number of forms, and that it remains her "honest" view that Mr Campbell's tweet was homophobic.

Ms Dugdale also insisted that it was only Mr Campbell's tweet that she had described as homophobic, and that "I've never called him a homophobe".

On Monday, Mr Campbell told the court that he had been "absolutely horrified" to have been accused of homophobia by Ms Dugdale.

He said the tweet was intended as "satirical criticism" of Scottish Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell's public speaking skills, and that anyone who considered it to be homophobic was either "dishonest or stupid".

Mr Campbell, from Bath in Somerset, said: "I don't believe any intelligent person could honestly interpret that tweet as homophobic, given what it said."

He added that he was a "firm advocate of equal rights for gay people", and that anyone who had read his Twitter feed or website would find it "ludicrous" to think he was homophobic.

The hearing continues.