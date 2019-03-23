Image caption Some demonstrators gathered in Edinburgh on Friday evening

Politicians including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon are to join thousands of Scots on a march in London to demand a second Brexit referendum.

Bus-loads of protesters travelled through the night from across Scotland for the People's Vote event.

Campaigners expect "hundreds of thousands" to participate in Saturday afternoon's march on Parliament Square.

Before taking part, Ms Sturgeon said now was "the moment of maximum opportunity" to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

'Completely ignored'

She added: "The prime minister and her government have proved completely incapable of delivering on the result of the 2016 vote, which is why it is right that this should now go back to the people.

"Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in Europe, and has been completely ignored by the UK government throughout the Brexit process."

The cross-party event will be attended by politicians including Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson and Labour MP Ian Murray.

Mr Murray said he would be marching on behalf of the 78% of his constituents in Edinburgh South who voted for the UK to remain in the EU.

He added: "This is a march to stop the madness of Brexit. The last 1,000 days have destroyed trust in politics, and time is now running out to avoid a catastrophic no-deal exit from the EU.

"This national crisis can only be resolved by putting the decision back to the British public."

On Friday evening, bus-loads of marchers left from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Perth, Stirling, Lockerbie and Dumfries.

Ahead of their departures, a rally was held in Edinburgh as a send-off for those travelling south.

About 75 people attended the rally, which took place in the city's Bristo Square.