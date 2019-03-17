Image caption Ross Thomson spoke to the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme

A Scottish Conservative MP has said if Theresa May's Brexit deal comes back to parliament that he will not necessarily support it - even if the DUP do.

Ross Thomson, MP for Aberdeen South, told Sunday Politics Scotland that he will make up his own mind on the deal.

He said he had a lot of the same concerns as the Democratic Unionists.

He said the PM's withdrawal agreement is "not the greatest" but he could "suck up" some issues if concerns on the backstop could be addressed.

The UK should be allowed to "legally and unilaterally" leave the EU, he said, adding that he "genuinely wants" to be able to vote for a Brexit deal with the EU.

However, he would not risk the UK's "integrity" by voting for the deal as it currently stands.

He told the programme: "I'm not a member of the DUP... I will make my own mind up but we do have the same concerns", he said.

'Similar concerns'

Mr Thomson added: "I simply won't vote for something because the DUP back it but if those similar concerns are addressed round about the place of Northern Ireland, the issues round about the backstop, and I feel that enough protection is there to ensure that we leave the EU as one United Kingdom and do not treat another part of it differently, then of course I will be happy to suck up a lot of the other stuff I don't like within the withdrawal agreement to see it through."

Earlier, Chancellor Philip Hammond, told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the deal might not go forward for a third Commons vote without more support from the DUP and other MPs.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to MPs across the Commons inviting them for talks to find a cross-party compromise.

He also told Sky that while he "has to see the wording of it", Labour MPs would be told to vote in favour of an amendment calling for another referendum next week.

And he said he may propose another vote of no confidence in the government if the PM's deal was voted down again.