Corbyn to open Scottish Labour conference

Image copyright PA Image caption Jeremy Corbyn and Richard Leonard will both address delegates in Dundee

Scottish Labour is to kick off its spring conference in Dundee with a speech from UK leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Activists are gathering in Dundee for the three-day event, with Mr Corbyn and Shadow Scottish Secretary Lesley Laird the main speakers on Friday.

Scottish leader Richard Leonard will speak on Saturday, before Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell on Sunday.

Mr Leonard said the party would outline policies to end austerity and tackle poverty, inequality and homelessness.

The Lib Dems had their conference in February, while the Greens, SNP and Conservatives are to hold theirs in April and May.

As well as the leaders speeches, the conference is to feature debates about healthcare, the economy, education and Scotland's place in the world.

Mr Leonard said the party's offering was one of "hope and investment", as opposed to "more cuts and division with the Tories and SNP".

He said: "We will bring an end to austerity and we will shift the balance of wealth and power in Scotland, ensuring the wealthiest pay more to fund our NHS, our schools and the services we all rely on.

"We will end low pay and the exploitation of workers, reverse the rise in poverty, homelessness, inequality and foodbanks, and invest in our communities and our industries.

"We will put people before profit and transform our economy and our society so they work in the interests of the many not the few."

'Turbo-charged austerity'

On Thursday, Mr Leonard told First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that her independence plans amount to "turbo charged austerity at the very time when the people are crying out for investment".

Ms Sturgeon replied that "until Richard Leonard and Scottish Labour find it within themselves to stand up for Scotland instead of standing up for the continuation of Tory rule, the party will never recover in Scotland, and it will never deserve to recover in Scotland".

There was a row ahead of the conference when former leader Kezia Dugdale claimed a report to delegates from the party's Scottish MEPs had been "censored" to remove references to a new EU referendum.

A Labour source said the move had been a "genuine misunderstanding", and said Mr Leonard had written to Catherine Stihler and David Martin to apologise.