Nicola Sturgeon has appeared to dismiss claims that the SNP is planning to hold a referendum on independence even if the UK government refuses to allow one.

The first minister told MSPs that any referendum should be held "on the same legal basis as the last one".

But she attacked the "disgracefully anti-democratic stance" of the Conservatives in opposing another vote.

The Tories have claimed that a video of SNP deputy leader Keith Brown showed he was "planning an illegal referendum".

Ms Sturgeon promised in January to give an update on her plans for a second referendum "in weeks" - but has still not done so.

Several sources told the BBC last month that the UK government was preparing to reject any call from the first minister for the power to hold another referendum.

And speaking in Glasgow on Thursday morning, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the answer to any request "will of course be no".

There have been calls from some within the independence movement for the Scottish government to hold an unofficial referendum similar to the one in Catalonia in 2017, if the UK government's position does not change.

In a video published on Youtube by Broadcasting Scotland, Mr Brown is shown telling activists in Aberdeen last month that: "If we want to have a referendum, then we decide we're going to have a referendum".

Mr Brown has insisted his comments have been misinterpreted.

In a statement given to BBC Scotland, he said: "My position is clear - the deeply undemocratic stance of the UK government in denying the mandate for indyref and refusing a Section 30 order should not prevent the Scottish government seeking one and planning on the basis of winning that case."

Ms Sturgeon was questioned about Mr Brown's comments by Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw, who told the Holyrood chamber that it proved "the SNP plan to launch an illegal referendum within a matter of weeks".

Mr Carlaw also claimed that "there is only one priority for this government and that's satisfying Nicola Sturgeon's obsession with a second independence referendum".

The first minister responded: "The legal basis for the next independence referendum should be the same as the basis for the last independence referendum.

"And the only reason we are talking about this issue is the disgracefully anti-democratic stance of the Conservatives, who refuse to recognise a mandate won at not just one election but two elections and endorsed by this parliament."

The UK and Scottish governments signed an agreement in October 2012 which allowed the Scottish Parliament to legislate for the independence referendum to be held two years later.

Ms Sturgeon called for a new independence vote in the aftermath of the EU referendum, which saw 62% of Scottish voters back remain only for the UK as a whole to vote to leave.

However, the SNP leader subsequently "reset" her timetable after her party lost 21 seats in the snap general election in 2017.

Having previously said she must "wait for the fog of Brexit to clear" before settling on a new plan, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on 17 January that she would outline her thoughts on the timing of a second independence referendum within "weeks" - even if Brexit was delayed.