Scottish Greens appoint Alison Johnstone as new co-leader
- 3 March 2019
Alison Johnstone has been appointed as co-leader of the Scottish Greens alongside Patrick Harvie.
The Lothian MSP replaces Maggie Chapman, who remains a co-convenor of the party's national council.
Her duties will include speaking for the party at set piece events, such as First Minister's Questions.
Ms Johnstone said the Greens had gender balanced roles throughout the party, which also applied to the Scottish Parliament.