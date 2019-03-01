Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The currency question was one of the biggest issues ahead of the independence referendum in 2014

An independent Scotland would look to introduce its own currency within the first few years of leaving the UK under a new policy set to be introduced by the SNP.

Under the proposals, Scotland would initially keep the pound during a "transition period" after independence.

But the Scottish Parliament would decide within its first term when to introduce a separate Scottish currency.

The move would be a major policy shift from the 2014 independence referendum.

The Scottish government's White Paper on independence ahead of the referendum said Scotland would share the pound in a formal currency union with the rest of the UK after independence.

However, this was ruled out by the UK government - and the currency issue was widely seen as a major reason for the Yes campaign losing the referendum.

Writing in the National newspaper, SNP deputy leader Keith Brown predicted the new policy would "maximise support for an independent Scotland".

He said a motion to the party's conference in April "will propose that it should now be party policy that an SNP government in an independent Scotland would establish an independent currency".

But Mr Brown stressed that until this could be done "safely and securely", sterling would continue to be the currency.

The SNP's Growth Commission report on the economics of an independent Scotland also recommended that Scotland should keep the pound during a transition period before moving to its own currency.

The report, which was published last year, suggested that this should only happen after six key economic tests were met - which it said was likely to take at least 10 years.

However, Mr Brown said the party's new policy would mean that there would not be an "open-ended commitment" to using sterling after independence.

He said the aim of an SNP government would be for the newly independent Scottish Parliament to "take a decision on establishing a new currency by the end of its first term".

He added: "The process of moving to a new currency must be managed robustly and be guided by the best interests of the Scottish people and economy.

"In short, it must be done at the right time, in a way that affords necessary protection for our nation's economy and for people's personal finances.

"We propose that necessary preparations, including the work of building the institutions that we need, such as an independent central bank, would begin during the transition period."

Opponents of independence say that using the pound without a currency union would mean Scotland would have to accept monetary policy and interest rates set by the Bank of England, which would not be taking any account of Scotland's economic situation.

And they have questioned whether Scots would "be willing to gamble their mortgage on, their pensions on, their wages and their future" on a new currency.