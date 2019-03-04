Scotland's 32 local authorities are deciding their council tax rates. Councillors can raise the basic bill by up to 4.79%. Find out what's happening in your area.

All councils have the power to raise the basic council tax bill by up to 4.79%. This affects every band from A to H.

Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland.

The Band D figures above do not include water and sewerage charges.

Aberdeen Council, Clackmannanshire Council and Orkney Council will vote on their budgets and set their council tax bands in the early part of March.