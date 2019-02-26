More school leavers have five Highers

Image copyright Getty Images

More than 30% of Scottish students left school with at least five passes at Higher last year - the highest proportion ever recorded.

The figure emerged in a new report showing that young people were generally staying in school longer and gaining more qualifications.

It also revealed that the "attainment gap" between the most and least deprived areas was narrowing.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney called the findings "encouraging".

Not seeking work

The statistics in the Scottish government report also showed that the number of pupils taking up work, training or further study within three months of leaving school has increased.

They indicate that 94.4% of 49,748 leavers had done so in 2017-18 - up from 93.7% of 51,300 in the previous year.

Of the leavers included in the most recent statistics, 41.1% were in higher education, 26.5% were in further education and 22.7% were in employment.

A total of 3.8% of leavers were unemployed but looking for work, whilst 1.3% were unemployed but not seeking work.

The figures also indicated that the gap between those from the most and least deprived communities going onto work, training or study has halved since 2009-10.

In 2009, the total number of pupils from the most deprived areas in Scotland going on to work, training or study stood at 78.8%. The latest figures show this has risen to 90.4%.

Overall there was a rise in the number of school leavers going into higher education - from 36.2% in 2009-10 to 41.1% last year.

But a drop in those going into training has continued, with just 2.1% following that route last year, down from 5.1% nine years go.

Over the same period, there was also an increase in the qualifications young people achieved.

More than 30% of pupils left school with a minimum of five passes at Higher level or better - up from 22.2% in 2009-10.

The gap between those from the most and least deprived areas achieving a pass at Higher Level or better is at a record low, reducing for the eighth successive year.

More young people are also choosing to remain at school, with almost two thirds leaving in S6.

Mr Swinney said: "The gap between the richest and poorest communities for those getting into one of these positive destinations is now half what it was.

"That is real world progress in tackling an age old problem. They also show pupils are generally staying at school for longer and gaining more qualifications between fourth and sixth year.

"I am particularly pleased to see the attainment gap between school leavers achieving a pass at Higher Level or better is at a record low."

Mr Swinney said the attainment gap at National 4 and 5 level had remained broadly flat over the past two years. He said the government was investing more than £180m through the Scottish Attainment Challenge in 2019-20 to help address the issue.

"The figures published today are encouraging, but we know there is more to do to raise attainment and ensure all our young people have the very best chance to build the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to succeed, regardless of their background."

Scottish Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said that the figures indicated a "class divide" in the country.

He said: "In Scotland today, young people from the most deprived areas are more likely to go to college and less likely to go straight to university after school.

"Despite that, the SNP has under-invested in further education - diminishing opportunities for a whole section of young people.

"John Swinney also must stop counting zero hour contract jobs as a positive destination in the future, even if it makes it more difficult for him to spin the numbers."